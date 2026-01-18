Knife Attack Shocks Daulatpur Ghat: Sisters Targeted
Two sisters were attacked with a knife by Akash Madhesia near Daulatpur Ghat after one protested against harassment. They sustained injuries, and despite the complaint lodged with Dhanghata police, no arrest was made immediately. An FIR is filed, and police have started an investigation.
A shocking knife attack occurred near Daulatpur Ghat, where two sisters sustained injuries when they were attacked by a man after protesting against harassment. Police confirmed the incident on Sunday.
The sisters, aged 21 and 17, faced the attack when accused Akash Madhesia allegedly began harassing the elder sister near Pauli Bazar. Upon her protest, he injured her with a knife. The younger sister also suffered injuries while trying to intervene.
Their family quickly filed a complaint with Dhanghata police, citing a lack of immediate arrest by authorities. Circle Officer Abhay Nath Mishra has assured that an FIR is registered under BNS and SC/ST Act provisions, and that prompt action will be taken to apprehend the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
