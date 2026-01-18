Iran’s Protests: A Nation on Edge Amidst Deadly Unrest

At least 5,000 individuals, including security personnel, have been killed in protests across Iran, an official revealed on Sunday, attributing the violence to 'terrorists and armed rioters' targeting 'innocent Iranians'.

The protests, sparked by economic difficulties on December 28, rapidly expanded into widespread demonstrations against clerical rule, representing the deadliest unrest since Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution. U.S. President Donald Trump has starkly warned against continued fatalities and executions, while expressing gratitude for the suspension of scheduled mass executions in Iran.

In a decisive statement on Saturday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed punitive action against domestic or international perpetrators of violence, though executions may still proceed according to the judiciary. The upheaval has seen the highest casualties in Kurdish regions, with internet outages complicating accurate reporting.

