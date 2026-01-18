Iran’s Protests: A Nation on Edge Amidst Deadly Unrest
In Iran, violent protests have led to the deaths of at least 5,000 people, including security personnel. The unrest, triggered by economic grievances, has been the worst since the 1979 revolution. Accusations have been made against foreign forces, and executions under Islamic law have been indicated by the judiciary.
At least 5,000 individuals, including security personnel, have been killed in protests across Iran, an official revealed on Sunday, attributing the violence to 'terrorists and armed rioters' targeting 'innocent Iranians'.
The protests, sparked by economic difficulties on December 28, rapidly expanded into widespread demonstrations against clerical rule, representing the deadliest unrest since Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution. U.S. President Donald Trump has starkly warned against continued fatalities and executions, while expressing gratitude for the suspension of scheduled mass executions in Iran.
In a decisive statement on Saturday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed punitive action against domestic or international perpetrators of violence, though executions may still proceed according to the judiciary. The upheaval has seen the highest casualties in Kurdish regions, with internet outages complicating accurate reporting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Praises Iran's Halt on Executions Amid High Tensions
Trump Praises Iran for Halting Mass Executions Amidst Tensions
Iran's judiciary signals fast trials and executions for those detained in nationwide protests despite warning from Trump, reports AP.
Trump claims killing of Iran protesters 'has stopped' even as Tehran has signaled fast trials and executions ahead, reports AP.