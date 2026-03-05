High-Stakes Showdown: Lok Sabha Speaker Faces Historic Removal Motion
The Lok Sabha is set to discuss a resolution for Speaker Om Birla's removal, alleging partisan actions. The procedure requires Birla to defend himself without chairing the session. The opposition-led motion is unprecedented, though similar past resolutions were defeated due to government majorities.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha is preparing for an unusual session as Speaker Om Birla faces a resolution seeking his removal. The motion, driven by opposition parties, accuses Birla of demonstrating a "blatantly partisan" bias during parliamentary proceedings.
According to procedural guidelines, Birla will take a seat among the members rather than chairing the discussion. He reserves the right to defend himself and vote against the resolution. Constitution expert P D T Achary elaborated on the rules, indicating that Birla, as Speaker, cannot preside during the resolution's consideration.
Though this is the first time such a motion will reach this stage, historical precedents exist, with none passing due to the governmental strongholds in parliament. The outcome of this decision could set a significant precedent for parliamentary procedures and Speaker accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Samvidhan Amritavandana: A Visual Journey Through India's Constitutional Art
At Madurai NDA rally, PM Modi praises Dr Ambedkar for giving Constitution to nation which assures strong democracy.
Delhi Court Upholds Constitution: No Bail on Conjectures for IYC President
Every moment of life I strived to uphold values of Constitution, was part of movement to save democracy during Emergency: PM Modi.
SA Marks 30 Years of Its Constitution: Reflects on Progress, Gaps and the Work Ahead