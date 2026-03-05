Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Lok Sabha Speaker Faces Historic Removal Motion

The Lok Sabha is set to discuss a resolution for Speaker Om Birla's removal, alleging partisan actions. The procedure requires Birla to defend himself without chairing the session. The opposition-led motion is unprecedented, though similar past resolutions were defeated due to government majorities.

Updated: 05-03-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:24 IST
The Lok Sabha is preparing for an unusual session as Speaker Om Birla faces a resolution seeking his removal. The motion, driven by opposition parties, accuses Birla of demonstrating a "blatantly partisan" bias during parliamentary proceedings.

According to procedural guidelines, Birla will take a seat among the members rather than chairing the discussion. He reserves the right to defend himself and vote against the resolution. Constitution expert P D T Achary elaborated on the rules, indicating that Birla, as Speaker, cannot preside during the resolution's consideration.

Though this is the first time such a motion will reach this stage, historical precedents exist, with none passing due to the governmental strongholds in parliament. The outcome of this decision could set a significant precedent for parliamentary procedures and Speaker accountability.

