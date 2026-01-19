Limpopo Premier Welcomes National Disaster Classification, Says It Unlocks Critical Recovery Support

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has welcomed the classification of the recent floods that struck Limpopo and several other provinces as a national disaster, describing the decision as a crucial step in mobilising resources for recovery, rebuilding and long-term resilience.

The classification was issued by the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) following an assessment of the scale, severity and impact of the extreme weather conditions experienced across Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the North West.

Severe Weather, Widespread Impact

The affected provinces were hit by lightning, strong and damaging surface winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, resulting in loss of life, extensive damage to homes, public infrastructure and the environment, and significant disruptions to basic services.

The disaster has been classified in terms of Section 23(1)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002), enabling a coordinated national response.

‘A Timely Intervention’ — Premier Ramathuba

Premier Ramathuba said the national disaster declaration comes at a critical moment, as access to previously cut-off areas is gradually being restored and the full extent of infrastructure damage is becoming clearer.

“This classification has come at the right time when the extent of the damage to our infrastructure is becoming visible to all and access to some areas is slowly opening. We need all the assistance we can get to rebuild Limpopo after these devastating floods, and the help we need from national departments and agencies will now be made possible through this classification,” the Premier said.

Unlocking Coordinated Support Across Government

The national disaster classification allows organs of state across all three spheres of government to intensify support to disaster management structures, implement contingency measures and ensure coordinated, multi-agency interventions to address the impact of the floods.

Premier Ramathuba said the Limpopo Provincial Government is currently:

Conducting detailed assessments of damage across affected municipalities

Quantifying the cost of repairs and reconstruction

Compiling and submitting required reports to the National Disaster Management Centre for consideration, assistance and approval

Commitment to Recovery and Rebuilding

Government has reiterated its commitment to working with local municipalities, national departments, disaster management agencies and other stakeholders to provide immediate relief to affected communities and to fast-track recovery and rebuilding efforts across the province.

The Premier urged communities to remain cautious as recovery operations continue and emphasised that restoring infrastructure, services and livelihoods remains a top priority.