Ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur granted bail in fraud case; wife's anticipatory bail plea rejected

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:04 IST
The district court here on Monday granted bail to former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who is lodged in the Deoria jail in connection with a fraud case, while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea of his wife, Nutan Thakur, officials said.

District Government Counsel (Criminal) Rajesh Mishra said the bail application of Amitabh Thakur was heard by District Judge Dhanendra Pratap Singh, who, after considering the arguments of the prosecution and the defence, allowed the plea.

The court directed the former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each, Mishra said.

However, the court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Nutan Thakur in the case.

Following the rejection of her plea, Nutan Thakur can either approach the high court now or surrender before the trial court, Mishra said.

The government counsel said despite securing bail in the Deoria case, Amitabh Thakur's release from the prison may not be imminent.

He informed that a separate case is lodged against the former police officer in Lucknow and a warrant issued by a court there has already been served at the Deoria jail.

''As a result, even after getting bail in the Deoria case, his release will not be easy,'' Mishra said.

Amitabh Thakur was arrested on December 10, 2025, for allegedly abusing his position as the Deoria superintendent of police in 1999 to fraudulently secure an industrial plot in the name of his wife, using fabricated documents.

