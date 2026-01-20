Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to Punjab Kesari's Printing Presses

The Supreme Court has allowed Punjab Kesari's printing presses to operate without interruption despite the Punjab State Pollution Control Board's decision to cut power due to alleged environmental violations. The court took urgent action amidst claims that the disruptions were politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 11:43 IST
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to Punjab Kesari's Printing Presses
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in favor of the Punjab Kesari newspaper group, allowing its printing presses to continue functioning despite the Punjab State Pollution Control Board's decision to cut off power supply due to alleged pollution violations.

Chief Justice Surya Kant's bench responded urgently to the newspaper group's plea, which highlighted that the disruption threatened the publication of certain editions. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that the power cut was punitive, linked to articles critical of the government.

While the Punjab and Haryana High Court has reserved its verdict on the matter, the Supreme Court's directive ensures operations continue in the interim, maintaining the status quo on the group's properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Market Ambitions Poised to Balance Global Trade

China's Market Ambitions Poised to Balance Global Trade

 Global
2
Mumbai Mayor Race: Allegations of Phone Tapping Amid BJP-Sena Power Struggle

Mumbai Mayor Race: Allegations of Phone Tapping Amid BJP-Sena Power Struggle

 India
3
Portugal's Lithium Power Play: EU Grant Spurs New Refinery

Portugal's Lithium Power Play: EU Grant Spurs New Refinery

 Global
4
RAK Ceramics and Birla Pivot Forge Strategic Alliance in India

RAK Ceramics and Birla Pivot Forge Strategic Alliance in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026