Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to Punjab Kesari's Printing Presses
The Supreme Court has allowed Punjab Kesari's printing presses to operate without interruption despite the Punjab State Pollution Control Board's decision to cut power due to alleged environmental violations. The court took urgent action amidst claims that the disruptions were politically motivated.
The Supreme Court has intervened in favor of the Punjab Kesari newspaper group, allowing its printing presses to continue functioning despite the Punjab State Pollution Control Board's decision to cut off power supply due to alleged pollution violations.
Chief Justice Surya Kant's bench responded urgently to the newspaper group's plea, which highlighted that the disruption threatened the publication of certain editions. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that the power cut was punitive, linked to articles critical of the government.
While the Punjab and Haryana High Court has reserved its verdict on the matter, the Supreme Court's directive ensures operations continue in the interim, maintaining the status quo on the group's properties.
