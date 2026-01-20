Left Menu

ICE Action Sparks Outcry After Mistaken Arrest of US Citizen in Minnesota

Federal immigration agents mistakenly detained a US citizen, ChongLy Thao, at gunpoint in his Minnesota home. The incident, involving ICE agents, led to public outcry over warrantless arrests and aggressive tactics. Thao plans to file a civil rights lawsuit, questioning DHS's actions and feeling unsafe in his home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stpaul | Updated: 20-01-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 11:50 IST
ICE Action Sparks Outcry After Mistaken Arrest of US Citizen in Minnesota
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota took a controversial turn when US citizen ChongLy "Scott" Thao was wrongfully detained at gunpoint in his home without a warrant. The confrontation, caught on video, has raised questions over ICE's tactics and led to criticism from local leaders and residents.

Thao, who was led out onto the streets in subfreezing temperatures wearing only underwear and a blanket, recounted the traumatic event. As his young grandson cried, armed agents insisted he was someone they sought. Only after realizing their mistake did they release him, without apology.

The Department of Homeland Security claims the operation aimed to locate sex offenders, yet Thao's family disputes the account. With visions of past sacrifices made by his mother during the "Secret War" in Laos, Thao considers pursuing legal actions for civil rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Market Ambitions Poised to Balance Global Trade

China's Market Ambitions Poised to Balance Global Trade

 Global
2
Mumbai Mayor Race: Allegations of Phone Tapping Amid BJP-Sena Power Struggle

Mumbai Mayor Race: Allegations of Phone Tapping Amid BJP-Sena Power Struggle

 India
3
Portugal's Lithium Power Play: EU Grant Spurs New Refinery

Portugal's Lithium Power Play: EU Grant Spurs New Refinery

 Global
4
RAK Ceramics and Birla Pivot Forge Strategic Alliance in India

RAK Ceramics and Birla Pivot Forge Strategic Alliance in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026