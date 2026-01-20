ICE Action Sparks Outcry After Mistaken Arrest of US Citizen in Minnesota

A federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota took a controversial turn when US citizen ChongLy "Scott" Thao was wrongfully detained at gunpoint in his home without a warrant. The confrontation, caught on video, has raised questions over ICE's tactics and led to criticism from local leaders and residents.

Thao, who was led out onto the streets in subfreezing temperatures wearing only underwear and a blanket, recounted the traumatic event. As his young grandson cried, armed agents insisted he was someone they sought. Only after realizing their mistake did they release him, without apology.

The Department of Homeland Security claims the operation aimed to locate sex offenders, yet Thao's family disputes the account. With visions of past sacrifices made by his mother during the "Secret War" in Laos, Thao considers pursuing legal actions for civil rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)