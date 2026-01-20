IKEA Expands Online Sales to Tamil Nadu

Swedish home decor giant IKEA has initiated its online sales in Tamil Nadu, aligning with its strategic vision to expand within Southern India, as announced by Minister TRB Rajaa.

Minister Rajaa highlighted Tamil Nadu's rapid growth for global brands, attributing it to professional governance under Chief Minister M K Stalin. He suggests that IKEA will surely benefit from this environment.

During the online launch, Rajaa emphasized the state's longstanding relationship with IKEA, which includes sourcing textiles from Tamil Nadu. He encouraged IKEA to further integrate its supply chain locally, promising a conducive ecosystem for manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)