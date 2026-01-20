China Weighs U.S. Invitation to Trump's 'Board of Peace'

China has been invited to join U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace,' designed to launch a global initiative for conflict resolution. The plan's aim is to address conflicts beginning with Gaza before expanding worldwide. However, China is yet to confirm its participation.

The invitation extended to China comes at a time when Beijing and Washington have recently managed to reach a trade truce. Despite the positive trade developments, global reactions to the 'Board of Peace' initiative have been cautious, with diplomats worried it might weaken the role of the United Nations in global peacekeeping efforts.

According to Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, China acknowledges receiving the invitation but has abstained from commenting on whether it would accept or decline it. Guo highlighted the variable dynamics in China-U.S. relations, marking them as generally stable. China remains open to working with the U.S. to further stabilize ties while prioritizing its own interests.

