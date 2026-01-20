Left Menu

China Weighs U.S. Invitation to Trump's 'Board of Peace'

China has received an invitation from the U.S. to join President Trump's 'Board of Peace,' aimed at resolving global conflicts. While China acknowledges receiving the invite, it hasn't confirmed participation. The initiative intends to address issues like the Gaza conflict, sparking cautious global reactions over potential U.N. undermining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:46 IST
China Weighs U.S. Invitation to Trump's 'Board of Peace'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has been invited to join U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace,' designed to launch a global initiative for conflict resolution. The plan's aim is to address conflicts beginning with Gaza before expanding worldwide. However, China is yet to confirm its participation.

The invitation extended to China comes at a time when Beijing and Washington have recently managed to reach a trade truce. Despite the positive trade developments, global reactions to the 'Board of Peace' initiative have been cautious, with diplomats worried it might weaken the role of the United Nations in global peacekeeping efforts.

According to Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, China acknowledges receiving the invitation but has abstained from commenting on whether it would accept or decline it. Guo highlighted the variable dynamics in China-U.S. relations, marking them as generally stable. China remains open to working with the U.S. to further stabilize ties while prioritizing its own interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

 Norway
2
BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

 India
3
Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

 France
4
India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026