Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches Urban Cruiser Ebella, Eyes Diverse Expansion

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is diversifying its product offering in India with a strategic mix of internal combustion engines, hybrids, and electric vehicles, as confirmed by a senior company executive.

The joint venture between Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation and the Kirloskar Group introduced its first battery electric vehicle, the Urban Cruiser Ebella, marking a significant milestone in its portfolio. This aligns with a broader multi-pathway strategy to accommodate varying customer preferences.

In a conversation with PTI, Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, explained that while the demand for battery electric vehicles remains ambiguous, the company is keen on preparing its offerings to meet evolving market demands, with the Urban Cruiser Ebella being pivotal in supporting India's push towards energy security and reduced carbon emissions.

