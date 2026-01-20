Inferno in Karachi: A Tragic Tale of Fire and Loss

In a tragic incident, firefighters were engaged in clearing the remains of Karachi's Gul Plaza mall, where a massive fire claimed 21 lives and left at least 63 individuals missing as of Tuesday. The inferno, which ravaged the shopping complex for close to two days, has left a grim trail of destruction and grief.

With most missing individuals feared dead, police and rescue teams are diligently working to retrieve bodies from the extensive debris. The critical situation ignites frustration among the public, exacerbated by the fact that 13 of the mall's 16 exits were reportedly locked at the time of the fire.

A call for accountability rings through the community as local officials pledge to investigate the cause of the fire and scrutinize the belated rescue response. As city residents mourn this profound loss, the need for stringent safety measures comes sharply into focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)