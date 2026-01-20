Terror Strikes: Deadly Blast Rocks Chinese-Run Eatery in Afghanistan

A militant attack in Kabul has left a grim toll, with an explosion killing a Chinese national and six Afghans at a Chinese-run restaurant. The incident has sparked international concern, highlighting ongoing security challenges in Afghanistan's supposedly safe zones.

The Islamic State's Afghan branch has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing, which targeted the restaurant serving the Chinese Muslim community. Officials report multiple injuries, and rights groups are pointing to tensions over China's treatment of the Uyghur population as a potential motive.

China has called for a thorough investigation and additional safety measures to protect its citizens and investments in Afghanistan. Videos from the scene revealed extensive damage, prompting humanitarian agencies to respond swiftly as Afghanistan grapples with persistent instability.

