Left Menu

Terror Strikes: Deadly Blast Rocks Chinese-Run Eatery in Afghanistan

An explosion claimed by the Islamic State resulted in the deaths of a Chinese national and six Afghans at a Chinese-run restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack, purportedly carried out by a suicide bomber, has raised tensions, with China demanding an investigation and improved protection for its nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:37 IST
Terror Strikes: Deadly Blast Rocks Chinese-Run Eatery in Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A militant attack in Kabul has left a grim toll, with an explosion killing a Chinese national and six Afghans at a Chinese-run restaurant. The incident has sparked international concern, highlighting ongoing security challenges in Afghanistan's supposedly safe zones.

The Islamic State's Afghan branch has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing, which targeted the restaurant serving the Chinese Muslim community. Officials report multiple injuries, and rights groups are pointing to tensions over China's treatment of the Uyghur population as a potential motive.

China has called for a thorough investigation and additional safety measures to protect its citizens and investments in Afghanistan. Videos from the scene revealed extensive damage, prompting humanitarian agencies to respond swiftly as Afghanistan grapples with persistent instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

 Norway
2
BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

 India
3
Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

 France
4
India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026