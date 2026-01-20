Left Menu

Senior Police Officer Suspended Amidst Scandal

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has demanded swift action against DGP K Ramachandra Rao after alleged obscene clips of him surfaced. The state government has suspended him, and an inquiry is underway. Rao denies the allegations, calling the clips fabricated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:01 IST
Senior Police Officer Suspended Amidst Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has called for immediate action against DGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao following the release of alleged audio and video material showing him engaging in obscene acts while in uniform.

In letters to the Karnataka Chief Secretary and police leadership, the commission demanded a transparent inquiry and suggested suspending Rao under a zero-tolerance policy. The alleged actions, seen on television, involve indecent behavior with women inside his office.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rao's suspension, citing conduct unbecoming of a government servant. Despite Rao's claims that the videos are fabricated, authorities are proceeding with disciplinary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

 India
2
King Salman Resumes Leadership After Hospital Visit

King Salman Resumes Leadership After Hospital Visit

 Global
3
Sports Ministry Under Fire: The AIU's Administrative Setback at University Games

Sports Ministry Under Fire: The AIU's Administrative Setback at University G...

 India
4
Debating Credit Card Practices: A Treasury Perspective

Debating Credit Card Practices: A Treasury Perspective

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026