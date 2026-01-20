Senior Police Officer Suspended Amidst Scandal
The Karnataka State Commission for Women has demanded swift action against DGP K Ramachandra Rao after alleged obscene clips of him surfaced. The state government has suspended him, and an inquiry is underway. Rao denies the allegations, calling the clips fabricated.
The Karnataka State Commission for Women has called for immediate action against DGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao following the release of alleged audio and video material showing him engaging in obscene acts while in uniform.
In letters to the Karnataka Chief Secretary and police leadership, the commission demanded a transparent inquiry and suggested suspending Rao under a zero-tolerance policy. The alleged actions, seen on television, involve indecent behavior with women inside his office.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rao's suspension, citing conduct unbecoming of a government servant. Despite Rao's claims that the videos are fabricated, authorities are proceeding with disciplinary actions.
