Cannabis Haul: Police Nab Two in Massive Seizure

In a significant anti-narcotics operation on Tuesday, police arrested two individuals and seized over 38 kg of cannabis valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh.

The raid took place near Bhatolia jungle in the Vivek Nagar area, following a stop-and-search procedure conducted by a Lambhua police team at around 10 am.

The accused, identified as Kunwar Shivam Singh and Rohit Jaiswal, were found in possession of the illegal substance packed in a plastic sack. They have been taken into judicial custody with further legal procedures underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)