Left Menu

Cannabis Haul: Police Nab Two in Massive Seizure

Police arrested two men and seized over 38 kg of cannabis worth around Rs 30 lakh. The arrest occurred during an anti-narcotics operation in Lambhua. The accused, identified as Kunwar Shivam Singh and Rohit Jaiswal, were caught near Bhatolia jungle. They are now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:28 IST
Cannabis Haul: Police Nab Two in Massive Seizure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-narcotics operation on Tuesday, police arrested two individuals and seized over 38 kg of cannabis valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh.

The raid took place near Bhatolia jungle in the Vivek Nagar area, following a stop-and-search procedure conducted by a Lambhua police team at around 10 am.

The accused, identified as Kunwar Shivam Singh and Rohit Jaiswal, were found in possession of the illegal substance packed in a plastic sack. They have been taken into judicial custody with further legal procedures underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel and Greece Strengthen Defense Ties to Combat Drone Threats

Israel and Greece Strengthen Defense Ties to Combat Drone Threats

 Greece
2
Naomi Osaka's Jellyfish-Inspired Victory at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka's Jellyfish-Inspired Victory at the Australian Open

 Global
3
Nuclear Safety Risked by Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy System

Nuclear Safety Risked by Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy System

 Ukraine
4
LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026