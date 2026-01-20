Left Menu

Communal Tensions Averted: Swift Police Action in Hyderabad Temple Incident

Hyderabad police arrested 11 individuals for unlawful assembly after a temple desecration led to communal disturbances. The accused were identified using CCTV footage. Police intensified patrolling and conducted flag marches to maintain peace. Authorities urged communities to cooperate in upholding harmony and avoid spreading rumors.

Hyderabad police swiftly arrested 11 individuals following an incident of unlawful assembly and communal disturbance linked to the desecration of a temple in the city. The incident occurred when a person entered the Puranapul Darwaza Mysamma temple, damaging a banner and an idol.

Within a day, police apprehended the suspect responsible for the vandalism and initiated efforts to maintain peace. Analysis of CCTV footage and technical data led to the identification and arrest of additional persons involved in subsequent disturbances at the Puranapul Chilla shrine.

In response to the incidents, Hyderabad's Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar directed intensified patrolling, flag marches, and increased security presence in sensitive areas. The police urged the public to maintain peace, avoid rumors, and contribute to communal harmony.

