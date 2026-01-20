Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly: A Beacon of Vibrant Democracy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for being a symbol of vibrant democracy, praising Speaker Satish Mahana for his implementation of democratic values and best practices. Noteworthy changes, including increased participation of women and youth, were highlighted at the 86th All India Conference of Presiding Officers.

Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Assembly has been hailed as a vibrant democratic symbol by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. During his address at the 86th All India Conference of Presiding Officers, Birla praised Speaker Satish Mahana for implementing democratic values and good practices in India's largest legislative assembly.

The assembly has introduced significant changes, including women-only sessions and youth dialogues, to enhance political participation. These initiatives aim to inspire active involvement of women and youth across all states, according to Birla.

The conference, which began on January 19 in Lucknow, seeks to encourage discussions that foster public trust in democratic institutions. Birla emphasized the importance of continuous efforts and dialogue for the active engagement of society in legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

