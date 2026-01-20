Left Menu

Bombay High Court's Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions and Sewage Mismanagement

The Bombay High Court mandated all civic authorities in Maharashtra not to issue Occupancy Certificates without compliance with building permissions and sewage management. This decision stems from illegal sewage dumping into Ulhas River due to unapproved structures. Municipal steps are urged to halt environmental harm and penalize violators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:04 IST
Bombay High Court's Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions and Sewage Mismanagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has taken a stern stance against unauthorized constructions, directing civic authorities in Maharashtra not to grant Occupancy Certificates unless developers fully adhere to building permissions and implement sewage management protocols.

This order comes in response to environmental concerns, particularly the dumping of sewage into the Ulhas River due to the absence of proper sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Thane district's numerous unauthorized structures.

The court emphasized that structures must align with approved plans and building permissions, and introduced stringent measures to hold builders accountable, including potential blacklisting and penalties for non-compliance by both developers and civic bodies involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026