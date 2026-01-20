Bombay High Court's Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions and Sewage Mismanagement
The Bombay High Court mandated all civic authorities in Maharashtra not to issue Occupancy Certificates without compliance with building permissions and sewage management. This decision stems from illegal sewage dumping into Ulhas River due to unapproved structures. Municipal steps are urged to halt environmental harm and penalize violators.
The Bombay High Court has taken a stern stance against unauthorized constructions, directing civic authorities in Maharashtra not to grant Occupancy Certificates unless developers fully adhere to building permissions and implement sewage management protocols.
This order comes in response to environmental concerns, particularly the dumping of sewage into the Ulhas River due to the absence of proper sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Thane district's numerous unauthorized structures.
The court emphasized that structures must align with approved plans and building permissions, and introduced stringent measures to hold builders accountable, including potential blacklisting and penalties for non-compliance by both developers and civic bodies involved.
