Ex-President Damiba's Extradition: A New Twist in Burkina Faso’s Political Saga

Former President Paul-Henri Damiba of Burkina Faso has been extradited from Togo amid accusations of a coup plot. Damiba came to power in 2022 after a coup but was later ousted. Charges against him include embezzlement and money laundering. The region has seen multiple coups recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:43 IST
Tensions rise in West Africa as former Burkina Faso President Paul-Henri Damiba is extradited from Togo, following allegations of a coup attempt. This latest development marks yet another chapter in the region's tumultuous political landscape.

Damiba ascended to power through a coup in 2022, toppling a civilian government that had lost public confidence amid escalating violence from Islamist militants. However, his inability to curb the insurgency led to his ousting by Ibrahim Traore within the same year.

The extradition follows Burkina Faso's claim of foiling an assassination plot against Traore, allegedly involving Damiba. Accusations against him extend to embezzlement and corruption. This comes amidst a backdrop of nine military coups in West and Central Africa since 2020, highlighting ongoing instability.

