Cyber Heist: Fake RTO App Drains Businessman's Account

A businessman in Mumbai lost Rs 9.71 lakh after cyber criminals sent him a malicious app disguised as an RTO challan, granting them remote access to his phone. Despite the large transaction, no bank alerts were received. Police are investigating using WhatsApp and bank records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:43 IST
Cyber Heist: Fake RTO App Drains Businessman's Account
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a startling case of cybercrime, unidentified attackers managed to siphon off Rs 9.71 lakh from a Mumbai businessman's bank account via a malicious mobile app, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The victim, a chemical businessman based in Goregaon, discovered last month that three unauthorized transactions had been made from his account. The bank failed to send SMS alerts or email notifications regarding the debits.

Investigations unveiled that a file named 'RTO Challan.apk' had been sent to the victim via WhatsApp, masquerading as a customer. Upon installation, the app granted the hackers full access to his mobile, allowing them to manipulate banking apps to transfer funds to accounts in two separate banks. Police have registered a case against the unidentified suspects and are scrutinizing WhatsApp screenshots and bank records for clues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

