Cyber Heist: Fake RTO App Drains Businessman's Account

In a startling case of cybercrime, unidentified attackers managed to siphon off Rs 9.71 lakh from a Mumbai businessman's bank account via a malicious mobile app, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The victim, a chemical businessman based in Goregaon, discovered last month that three unauthorized transactions had been made from his account. The bank failed to send SMS alerts or email notifications regarding the debits.

Investigations unveiled that a file named 'RTO Challan.apk' had been sent to the victim via WhatsApp, masquerading as a customer. Upon installation, the app granted the hackers full access to his mobile, allowing them to manipulate banking apps to transfer funds to accounts in two separate banks. Police have registered a case against the unidentified suspects and are scrutinizing WhatsApp screenshots and bank records for clues.

