Stolen Eeco Van Found Abandoned: Nuh Police Investigate

A Maruti Eeco van, reported stolen from west Delhi's Janakpuri, was discovered abandoned near the Kalwari village border in Nuh district and has been seized, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Local law enforcement, upon discovery of the abandoned vehicle late Monday night, ran a check on the van's registration, discovering its thievery.

Officials have impounded the van, and the investigation continues, focusing on determining any potential crimes committed with the vehicle after the theft, or if the perpetrator escaped post-accident.