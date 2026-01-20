Stolen Eeco Van Found Abandoned: Nuh Police Investigate
A stolen Maruti Eeco van was found abandoned near Kalwari village in Nuh district, seized by local police. Investigations revealed it was taken from Delhi's Janakpuri. Police are determining if any further crimes were committed after the theft or if the thief fled following an accident.
A Maruti Eeco van, reported stolen from west Delhi's Janakpuri, was discovered abandoned near the Kalwari village border in Nuh district and has been seized, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Local law enforcement, upon discovery of the abandoned vehicle late Monday night, ran a check on the van's registration, discovering its thievery.
Officials have impounded the van, and the investigation continues, focusing on determining any potential crimes committed with the vehicle after the theft, or if the perpetrator escaped post-accident.