Gurugram Police Crackdown: Over 100 Illegal Shanties Demolished Amid Drug Trade Allegations

In Gurugram's Sector 44, authorities demolished over 100 shanties illegally built on government land. The crackdown aimed to curb the alleged drug trade prevalent in these settlements. The operation, involving bulldozers and led by police and the District Town Planner, proceeded peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation on Tuesday, authorities demolished more than 100 illegally constructed shanties on government land in Sector 44 of Gurugram, responding to allegations of drug trade activities within these settlements, according to police officials.

A police officer detailed that the crackdown is part of an ongoing effort by Gurugram Police to address crime and illegal activities. The identified settlements, located near Kanhai Colony, occupied roughly five acres of government land, where illegal narcotics dealings were reportedly taking place.

The demolition operation was executed with the help of District Town Planner R S Bhatt and under the supervision of Inspector Aman Singh of the Sushant Lok police station. Police maintained vigilance throughout the peaceful process. Along with the illegal constructions, authorities noted past criminal activities, including those by Tapas Purui, a significant figure previously residing there with numerous offenses, who was deeply involved in the drug trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

