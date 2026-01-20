Syria and Kurdish Forces Agree to New Ceasefire Amid Tensions
The Syrian military has announced a new four-day ceasefire with Kurdish-led forces following failed negotiations to merge their forces. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have yet to respond, as both sides have been clashing for weeks. This comes after SDF forces left a camp holding IS affiliates.
- Syria
The Syrian military declared a new four-day ceasefire with Kurdish-led forces on Tuesday after previous attempts to form an agreement collapsed.
As both sides have been locked in conflict for two weeks, tensions rose when Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces abandoned posts at a camp housing people linked to the Islamic State.
This move was criticized by the Syrian military as it allegedly allowed some detainees to escape. The al-Hol camp mainly accommodates women and children connected to IS or accused of affiliation.
