Left Menu

Syria and Kurdish Forces Agree to New Ceasefire Amid Tensions

The Syrian military has announced a new four-day ceasefire with Kurdish-led forces following failed negotiations to merge their forces. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have yet to respond, as both sides have been clashing for weeks. This comes after SDF forces left a camp holding IS affiliates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:02 IST
Syria and Kurdish Forces Agree to New Ceasefire Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

The Syrian military declared a new four-day ceasefire with Kurdish-led forces on Tuesday after previous attempts to form an agreement collapsed.

As both sides have been locked in conflict for two weeks, tensions rose when Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces abandoned posts at a camp housing people linked to the Islamic State.

This move was criticized by the Syrian military as it allegedly allowed some detainees to escape. The al-Hol camp mainly accommodates women and children connected to IS or accused of affiliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
2
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
4
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026