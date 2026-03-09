Left Menu

Doctors Oppose Kerala's Controversial OP Time Extension

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association opposes the state's decision to extend outpatient consultation times until 2 pm, citing insufficient staffing and increased doctor workload. The association demands more posts to maintain healthcare quality and warns of protests if the government doesn't reconsider its decision.

Updated: 09-03-2026 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has voiced strong opposition to the recent mandate by the state government to extend outpatient consultation times in public hospitals until 2 pm. Alleging that the decision was made unilaterally, the association argues it exacerbates the existing doctor shortage crisis.

According to the KGMOA, the extension imposes additional burdens on doctors who are already overworked due to inadequate facilities and staffing. The group contends that the change will degrade treatment quality and cause undue stress on medical professionals.

The KGMOA is calling for immediate action to establish a clear doctor-patient ratio and create new medical posts to cope with the increased demand. The association has threatened state-wide protests should the government persist with what they label a unilateral and unsustainable decision.

