Toying with Authority: MLA's Protest Stunt Sparks Controversy

In a heated protest that quickly gained online traction, Congress MLA Devender Hans allegedly sought to humiliate Guhla SDM Pramesh Singh by offering him a 'jhunjhuna' toy, an act reminiscent of mockery, while surrounded by supporters. The incident has prompted a police complaint by the SDM.

The controversy unfolded as Hans accused authorities of allowing unauthorized shop extensions along Pehowa Road. Despite the serious nature of the claims, it was the dramatic gesture of the rattle toy that has captured public attention, as it was aired on social media.

The district's law enforcement officer, SP Upasana, has confirmed receiving the SDM's complaint, indicating that further legal procedures are underway to address the grievances of both parties and uphold local governance and decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)