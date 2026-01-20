Long March Echoes: Protests Erupt in Palghar

Thousands of demonstrators, demanding significant changes like the halting of the Vadhvan port project and reinstatement of MGNREGA, marched nearly 50 km to converge at the collector's office in Palghar.

Organised by the CPI(M), the protestors set out from Charoti village in Dahanu taluka. Upon being denied permission to set up camp within the collector's office compound, they gheraoed the office and obstructed the Palghar-Boisar highway.

Senior CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhawale stated they would conduct a sit-in protest overnight with plans to negotiate with the district collector on Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)