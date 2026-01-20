Left Menu

Long March Echoes: Protests Erupt in Palghar

Thousands of protesters marched nearly 50 km, reaching the collector's office in Palghar, demanding various changes including halting the Vadhvan port project and restoring MGNREGA. Organised by CPI(M), protesters blocked the Palghar-Boisar highway after being denied permission to camp. Discussions with officials are scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:01 IST
Long March Echoes: Protests Erupt in Palghar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of demonstrators, demanding significant changes like the halting of the Vadhvan port project and reinstatement of MGNREGA, marched nearly 50 km to converge at the collector's office in Palghar.

Organised by the CPI(M), the protestors set out from Charoti village in Dahanu taluka. Upon being denied permission to set up camp within the collector's office compound, they gheraoed the office and obstructed the Palghar-Boisar highway.

Senior CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhawale stated they would conduct a sit-in protest overnight with plans to negotiate with the district collector on Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
2
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand
3
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
4
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026