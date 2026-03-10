How MGNREGA Funds Transform Mizoram's Socio-Economic Landscape

MGNREGA has funneled a substantial Rs 6,498.17 crore of central funds into Mizoram since 2006, fundamentally altering the state's socio-economic landscape. This initiative has proven pivotal in stabilizing household incomes while curbing the rural-to-urban migration phenomenon, as reported on Tuesday by Rural Development Minister Lalnilawma in the assembly.

The minister's response came following a query from Zoram People's Movement legislator H Ginzalala regarding the scheme's inception. Launched in 2006, MGNREGA extends beyond merely providing manual labor. Minister Lalnilawma emphasized its role as a crucial safety net for the rural population of Mizoram.

While the scheme does not directly contribute to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), it serves as an 'indirect economic growth driver' by bolstering local markets and creating valuable community assets. Despite several socio-economic assessments conducted following national guidelines, Lalnilawma highlighted the absence of localized research focusing on optimizing the scheme's positive impact on Mizoram's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)