Tension in Northern Nigeria: Churches Targeted in Abduction Plague
Armed gangs in northern Nigeria targeted two churches in Kurmin Wali village, kidnapping over 170 individuals. This incident adds to the series of abductions prompting international scrutiny, including from the U.S. president. The Nigerian government denies systemic persecution of Christians and is addressing the violence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:06 IST
Kurmin Wali village in northern Nigeria was the scene of a terrifying mass abduction as armed gangs stormed two churches during service, seizing over 170 people.
Among the abductees was the husband of Afiniki Moses. Although her children managed to escape, many remain missing, prompting condemnation from the Christian Association of Nigeria.
The Nigerian government, denying accusations of systematic Christian persecution, states it's combating violent groups responsible for these kidnappings.
