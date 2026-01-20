Tension in Northern Nigeria: Churches Targeted in Abduction Plague

Kurmin Wali village in northern Nigeria was the scene of a terrifying mass abduction as armed gangs stormed two churches during service, seizing over 170 people.

Among the abductees was the husband of Afiniki Moses. Although her children managed to escape, many remain missing, prompting condemnation from the Christian Association of Nigeria.

The Nigerian government, denying accusations of systematic Christian persecution, states it's combating violent groups responsible for these kidnappings.

