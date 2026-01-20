Treasury Opens 2026 Budget to Public Input, Invites Digital Submissions

In a move aimed at strengthening participatory and transparent fiscal policymaking, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has invited South Africans to submit their ideas and recommendations for the 2026 National Budget, ahead of the Budget Speech scheduled for 25 February 2026.

The call for public input reflects government’s effort to balance economic growth, fiscal sustainability and social protection at a time of constrained resources. The 2026 Budget will seek to fund the priorities of the seventh administration while limiting the impact of fiscal consolidation on low- and middle-income households.

According to National Treasury, the upcoming Budget must carefully navigate competing demands — growing the economy, supporting vulnerable communities, stabilising public finances and ensuring long-term debt sustainability.

To inform these decisions, Treasury is encouraging citizens, economists, businesses, civil society organisations, and innovators to submit concise, practical proposals on a wide range of economic and fiscal issues, including:

Government spending priorities

Addressing the budget deficit

Stabilising State-Owned Entities

Energy and water infrastructure investment

Tax policy and reform

Debt sustainability

Municipal finance challenges

Other economy-related concerns

The submission process is fully digital, enabling broader and more inclusive participation through an online platform. Contributions must be no longer than 300 words and can be submitted via National Treasury’s official Budget Tips portal.

“Minister Godongwana looks forward to your contributions,” National Treasury said, underscoring the importance of evidence-based and solution-oriented public engagement.

The 2026 National Budget Speech, to be delivered in Parliament on 25 February, will outline government’s financial, economic and social commitments, informed in part by the insights received through this public consultation process.

Call to Action for Policy Thinkers, Businesses and GovTech Innovators

National Treasury is encouraging economists, startups, fintech firms, policy analysts, researchers, civic-tech platforms and engaged citizens to use this opportunity to propose data-driven, technology-enabled and fiscally responsible solutions that can help shape South Africa’s economic future.

Early participation allows contributors to influence national priorities at the design stage — before policy decisions are finalised.