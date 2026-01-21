Cooperative Federalism at Davos: India's Rising Global Presence

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Senior Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored India's commitment to democratizing technology. By advocating cooperative federalism, Vaishnaw highlighted efforts to extend technological benefits to all.

Ten Indian states participated in the forum, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis affirming India's growing global impact through strategic and knowledge partnerships. These state delegations, Fadnavis emphasized, highlight the cooperative federalism mantra championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vaishnaw also mentioned the commendations India's progress in Artificial Intelligence and technology democratization received from global semiconductor leaders. He reiterated India's position as a trusted international partner, especially during trade discussions with the US.

