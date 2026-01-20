Ramaphosa Approves 3.8–4.1% Pay Increase for Public Office Bearers from April

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary adjustments for public office bearers, with increases ranging between 3.8% and 4.1% across different categories, following recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

According to the Presidency, a 4.1% increase will apply to judges, magistrates, traditional leaders, and members of independent constitutional institutions, while a 3.8% increase will be implemented for Members of the National Executive, Members of Parliament, members of provincial executive councils, and members of provincial legislatures.

The approved adjustments will take effect from 1 April 2025.

The Independent Commission had initially recommended a uniform 4.1% salary increase for all public office bearers. However, the President exercised discretion to differentiate between categories, balancing fiscal considerations with fairness and affordability.

In reaching its recommendation, the Commission is legally required to consider several factors under the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers Act, 1997, including:

The role, responsibilities and status of office bearers

Affordability and sustainability of remuneration levels

Prevailing public service salary structures

Inflation trends

The State’s available financial resources

The Commission derives its mandate from Section 219 of the Constitution, read together with the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers Act, to annually advise on salaries, allowances and benefits for public representatives.

“President Ramaphosa appreciates the diligence and integrity with which the Commission developed its recommendations,” the Presidency said, noting the importance of maintaining an independent, transparent and rules-based remuneration process.

The decision comes amid ongoing public debate about fiscal discipline, public sector compensation, and the need to balance remuneration with service delivery and economic pressures faced by households.

Call to Action for Policy Analysts and Civic-Tech Platforms

Policy analysts, researchers, labour economists and civic-tech organisations are encouraged to examine and engage with remuneration frameworks, fiscal transparency tools and comparative data platforms that help the public better understand how public sector pay decisions are made and how they align with broader economic conditions.