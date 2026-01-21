NIXI Trains 10,000+ Youth to Shape India’s Voice in Global Internet Governance

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) has marked the successful completion of one year of its Internet Governance Internship & Capacity Building Scheme (IGICBS), positioning India’s youth at the forefront of global debates on how the internet is governed, secured and scaled.

At a commemorative event held in New Delhi on 19 January 2026, NIXI showcased how the programme has evolved into a national talent pipeline for internet governance, bridging policy, technology and academia at a time when the internet has become core to economic growth, digital public infrastructure and national security.

Over the past year, more than 10,000 students and young professionals from technology, law and public policy backgrounds have been trained under IGICBS, significantly strengthening India’s capacity to engage in regional and global internet governance forums, standards bodies and multistakeholder platforms.

From Awareness to Global Representation

The event was attended by senior government and digital leaders, including Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, IAS, CEO, UIDAI, Shri Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY, and Dr Devesh Tyagi, CEO, NIXI, along with interns, academic leaders and faculty from institutions across India.

A major highlight was the launch of the IGICBS digital portal and the release of the IGICBS Impact Report, which documents key milestones, participation metrics and learning outcomes achieved during the programme’s first year.

Speaking at the event, Bhuvnesh Kumar said the initiative was conceived to address a critical gap in India’s digital ecosystem.“Internet governance was a relatively unexplored domain for many. Our aim was to create a strong pool of informed volunteers and future ambassadors for India. It is encouraging to see how mentorship and structured exposure have shaped this cohort,” he said.

Building a Safer, More Resilient Internet

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan underlined the strategic importance of the initiative, noting that the internet has transitioned from a volunteer-driven network into critical national infrastructure.

“As digital adoption deepens, ensuring a safe, resilient and trustworthy internet becomes non-negotiable,” Krishnan said. “Programmes like IGICBS are essential to building a committed community of young professionals who can meaningfully represent India’s interests in global internet governance spaces.”

Echoing this, Joint Secretary Sushil Pal highlighted the programme’s role in strengthening India’s participation in global standards-setting and technical forums, calling on participants to remain engaged beyond the internship and act as ambassadors within academia and industry.

A Scalable Model for Digital Capacity Building

According to NIXI CEO Devesh Tyagi, IGICBS has emerged as a scalable national platform connecting students, policymakers and experts through structured learning and mentorship.“In just one year, we have trained and engaged over 10,000 participants, significantly strengthening youth participation and India’s presence in the global internet governance ecosystem,” he said.

The programme aligns with the Government of India’s broader vision of building a secure, inclusive and resilient digital ecosystem, ensuring that India’s rapidly growing digital economy is supported by strong governance capacity and informed leadership.

Call to Action for Early Adopters and Institutions

NIXI is inviting universities, law schools, engineering institutes, policy think tanks, startups and digital platforms to onboard early with IGICBS by integrating the programme into curricula, research initiatives and talent development pipelines. Young professionals interested in internet policy, cybersecurity, digital public infrastructure and global tech governance are encouraged to register via the IGICBS portal and become part of India’s next generation of digital governance leaders.