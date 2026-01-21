AIPOC Pushes AI, Digital Tools to Make Indian Legislatures Smarter and Accountable

The second day of the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) concluded in Lucknow with a strong emphasis on technology-driven legislative reform, capacity building of lawmakers, and strengthening accountability to citizens — signalling a clear shift towards modern, data-enabled and citizen-centric legislatures across India.

Senior parliamentary leaders deliberated on three core themes:

Leveraging technology for transparent, efficient and citizen-focused legislative processes Capacity building of legislators to improve institutional performance and democratic governance Enhancing accountability of legislatures towards the people

The plenary session was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, while discussions were moderated by Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh.

Technology as a Catalyst for Legislative Transformation

Addressing the conference, Shri Om Birla praised Shri Satish Mahana, Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, for integrating best practices and digital innovations adopted by legislatures across the country. He also lauded the initiative to systematically map and utilise the educational qualifications and professional expertise of MLAs, enabling evidence-based lawmaking and more informed debates.

Highlighting outcomes of earlier AIPOCs, Shri Birla called for healthy competition among State Legislatures on benchmarks such as innovation, operational excellence and adoption of technology. Recalling the 2019 AIPOC in Dehradun, he reiterated the need to standardise legislative procedures nationwide, informing delegates that a dedicated committee is examining reforms to harmonise practices across Parliament and State Assemblies.

AI in Legislatures: From Concept to Practice

Deputy Chairman Shri Harivansh underscored the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in legislative functioning — from research and documentation to workflow optimisation and institutional memory management. He outlined the steps required to ensure AI systems are ethical, reliable and context-aware, stressing that technology must augment democratic processes rather than replace human judgement.

He also emphasised the need for stronger coordination between Parliament and State Legislatures, enabling shared digital infrastructure, knowledge repositories and best practices, so that innovations piloted at one level can be scaled nationally.

Towards Smarter, Citizen-Centric Democracy

The discussions reflected a growing consensus that digital platforms, AI-assisted tools and structured capacity building are essential to make legislatures more responsive, transparent and efficient — especially in an era of complex policy challenges and rising citizen expectations.

The conference will conclude on 21 January 2026, with Shri Om Birla delivering the valedictory address. The closing ceremony will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, who will also address the gathering.

Call to Action for GovTech and AI Innovators

As legislatures explore AI and digital transformation, GovTech startups, AI solution providers, legislative-tech platforms, academic institutions and policy think tanks are encouraged to collaborate with parliamentary bodies to develop secure, transparent and scalable tools that strengthen democratic governance and public trust.