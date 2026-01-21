Marriage and Allegations: Patna High Court Quashes Cruelty Claims

The Patna High Court has put an end to the criminal proceedings against Sumit Kumar and his family, initiated by a woman's complaint alleging cruelty. Justice Rudra Prakash Mishra declared the supposed marriage between the woman and Sumit Kumar void ab initio.

The case, initially lodged in Begusarai, accused Kumar and his relatives of cruelty. However, the court found that the woman had been living separately from them, casting doubts on the allegations. It was noted that the accusations of physical abuse were not supported by evidence.

The court observed that the woman's initial complaint lacked mention of specific allegations made later during enquiry. The absence of proof of her divorce from a previous marriage rendered her subsequent marriage to Kumar legally void, leading to the quashing of the case.

