Constructive Conversations: Understanding Russia's Position

Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, reported positively on discussions with U.S. counterparts, highlighting a shift in the international understanding of Russia's perspective on Ukrainian peace efforts.

Following a two-hour long meeting at Davos, Dmitriev emphasized the increasing acknowledgment of Russia's viewpoints among global leaders.

The talks, involving top U.S. representatives like Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, were described as constructive by Dmitriev.

