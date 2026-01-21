Constructive Conversations: Understanding Russia's Position
Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin's envoy, described recent talks with U.S. envoys as constructive, stating that more people are now recognizing Russia's stance on Ukraine peace. The discussions included key figures such as U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, lasting two hours.
- Switzerland
Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, reported positively on discussions with U.S. counterparts, highlighting a shift in the international understanding of Russia's perspective on Ukrainian peace efforts.
Following a two-hour long meeting at Davos, Dmitriev emphasized the increasing acknowledgment of Russia's viewpoints among global leaders.
The talks, involving top U.S. representatives like Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, were described as constructive by Dmitriev.
