Supreme Showdown: Trump's Power Test vs. Fed Independence

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to weigh in on a high-stakes controversy involving President Donald Trump's attempt to oust Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This unprecedented legal battle is scheduled for discussion this Wednesday, where the justices will assess the president's usage of social media to expedite the firing. The lower court had earlier hindered Trump's efforts, leaving Cook in her position as the legal process unraveled.

In another pivotal ruling, the Delaware Supreme Court sided with Moelis & Co, restricting challenges against a stockholder agreement favoring founder Ken Moelis. The decision has intensified existing tensions amongst tech leaders and investors worried about Delaware's business-friendly environment.

Additionally, the Department of Justice's probes in Minnesota bring further intrigue. Subpoenas were served to prominent state officials, including Governor Tim Walz, amid accusations of conspiring to obstruct immigration enforcement. While Democratic leaders in Minnesota demand careful deliberation, the Trump administration faces allegations of political motivations behind these legal maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)