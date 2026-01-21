Mexico Sends Cartel Members to U.S. Amid Heightened Pressure

Amid ongoing pressure from the Trump administration, Mexico has extradited 37 cartel members to the United States. The move is part of an intensified effort to combat drug smuggling networks operating across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexican Security Minister Omar García Harfuch announced that the individuals transferred were deemed high impact criminals posing significant threats to national security. This marks the third such transfer within a year, bringing the total number of extradited cartel figures to 92.

The U.S. State Department and Justice Department have yet to comment on this development. Meanwhile, the transfers include notable figures from key drug cartels such as the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, some of whom have pending U.S. cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)