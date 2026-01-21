Mexico Sends Drug Cartel Members to U.S. Amid Rising Pressure

In an ongoing effort to combat drug trafficking, Mexico has transferred another 37 members of notorious drug cartels to the United States, as announced by Security Minister Omar García Harfuch on Tuesday. This action comes amid increasing pressure from the Trump administration.

This transfer is part of a larger strategy by Mexico to demonstrate collaboration with U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to dismantle drug networks smuggling narcotics across borders. The recent transfer included members from major cartels like Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation.

This marks the third such transfer in less than a year. Experts highlight the significance of these extraditions in enhancing Mexican security and aiding in U.S. legal efforts against drug-related criminal activities. The U.S. State Department has yet to comment on the recent developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)