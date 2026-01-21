Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Racket
The Punjab Police has dismantled a cross-border illegal arms network linked to Pakistani smugglers, arresting two individuals. The operation led to the recovery of sophisticated firearms intended for gangsters, with foreign handlers allegedly orchestrating the activity. Legal proceedings are underway under the Arms Act in Amritsar.
The Punjab Police announced on Wednesday the success of an operation that dismantled a cross-border illegal arms module connected to Pakistani smugglers, with two arrests made.
According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police seized six sophisticated pistols, including two Glock and four .30 bore pistols, along with two cartridges.
The detained suspects are accused of illegal arms trafficking, allegedly supplying weapons to gangsters under the directives of foreign handlers. An FIR has been filed under the Arms Act at the Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, Yadav stated on X.
