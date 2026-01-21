Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Racket

The Punjab Police announced on Wednesday the success of an operation that dismantled a cross-border illegal arms module connected to Pakistani smugglers, with two arrests made.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police seized six sophisticated pistols, including two Glock and four .30 bore pistols, along with two cartridges.

The detained suspects are accused of illegal arms trafficking, allegedly supplying weapons to gangsters under the directives of foreign handlers. An FIR has been filed under the Arms Act at the Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, Yadav stated on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)