Digital Fortress: Punjab Police's High-Tech War Against Gangsters

Punjab Police has shifted towards intelligence-led policing to counter organized crime, using advanced digital tools like the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System to track gang networks. The use of technology alongside traditional methods aims to prevent violence and dismantle criminal operations before they escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Punjab, a cutting-edge operations room hums with data, as officers harness technology to combat organized crime. Within this high-tech hub, digital tools converge with field intelligence to pre-empt gang violence, experts disclosed on Tuesday.

Punjab Police is pioneering intelligence-driven policing by merging traditional human intelligence with state-of-the-art tech. They employ data-criminal databases and voice recognition systems, including the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System, to identify criminals. Recent efforts culminated in arrests linked to overseas networks, thanks to digital sleuthing.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force leads the charge, leveraging statewide jurisdiction and specialized units to dismantle gang operations. Collaboration with central and international bodies extends the fight globally, tackling overseas gangsters. A blend of digital insights and informant data now effectively disrupts crime before it unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

