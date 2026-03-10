Digital Fortress: Punjab Police's High-Tech War Against Gangsters

In Punjab, a cutting-edge operations room hums with data, as officers harness technology to combat organized crime. Within this high-tech hub, digital tools converge with field intelligence to pre-empt gang violence, experts disclosed on Tuesday.

Punjab Police is pioneering intelligence-driven policing by merging traditional human intelligence with state-of-the-art tech. They employ data-criminal databases and voice recognition systems, including the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System, to identify criminals. Recent efforts culminated in arrests linked to overseas networks, thanks to digital sleuthing.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force leads the charge, leveraging statewide jurisdiction and specialized units to dismantle gang operations. Collaboration with central and international bodies extends the fight globally, tackling overseas gangsters. A blend of digital insights and informant data now effectively disrupts crime before it unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)