'Democracy in Action: Ensuring Fair Elections in West Bengal'

In the lead-up to West Bengal's assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has committed to maintaining fair and violence-free elections. Amid allegations of voter deletions, the Election Commission upholds its aim for transparency and impartiality, while judicial officers continue scrutiny of contested voters.

Tensions are rising in West Bengal as upcoming assembly polls approach, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressing concerns over voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Affirming the EC's commitment to fair elections, Kumar assured that no eligible voter's name would be unjustly removed from the rolls, and electoral transparency would be prioritized through comprehensive webcasting at polling stations.

As legal scrutiny persists, the EC faces pressure to announce the election schedule while judicial officers examine nearly 60 lakh voter cases currently under adjudication.

