High Court Criticizes Law Student's Petition Against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

A law student's PIL to prevent Bangladesh from participating in the T20 World Cup due to alleged human rights violations against Hindus prompted criticism from the Delhi High Court. The court questioned the petition's rationale and advised the student to focus on constructive actions rather than wasting judicial resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:33 IST
The Delhi High Court criticized a law student for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to prevent Bangladesh from joining the T20 World Cup over alleged human rights violations against minority Hindus. The court questioned the reason for such a petition and advised focusing on more constructive efforts.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia expressed their concerns about using the court's resources for such petitions. They emphasized the need for the petitioner to concentrate on relevant and beneficial causes. The bench doubted the court's jurisdiction over international entities like the ICC regarding the petition filed by the student.

The court allowed the withdrawal of the PIL ultimately. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta underscored that the petition also involved international cricket bodies, highlighting the complexity of such legal requests. The court insisted that matters of policy-making in foreign affairs should be addressed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

