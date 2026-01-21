Raj Bhavan Renamed: Uttar Pradesh Governor's Residence Now 'Jan Bhavan'
The Uttar Pradesh governor's official residence has been renamed from Raj Bhavan to Jan Bhavan. This change follows directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, aiming to standardize the nomenclature for governors' residences. The change was announced by Governor Anandiben Patel's office and is effective immediately.
The official residence of the Uttar Pradesh governor has undergone a name change, now known as Jan Bhavan. This development was announced on Wednesday, emphasizing compliance with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines for standardizing the names of governors' residences.
The statement from the office of Governor Anandiben Patel clarified that the residence, previously called Raj Bhavan, will henceforth be referred to as Jan Bhavan for all official and statutory purposes. This reflects an effort to bring uniformity to the nomenclature across the country.
The decision, now in effect, underscores a nationwide initiative to standardize the naming conventions for official residences of governors, as per directives received from the central government.
