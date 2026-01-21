Left Menu

Raj Bhavan Renamed: Uttar Pradesh Governor's Residence Now 'Jan Bhavan'

The Uttar Pradesh governor's official residence has been renamed from Raj Bhavan to Jan Bhavan. This change follows directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, aiming to standardize the nomenclature for governors' residences. The change was announced by Governor Anandiben Patel's office and is effective immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:42 IST
Raj Bhavan Renamed: Uttar Pradesh Governor's Residence Now 'Jan Bhavan'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The official residence of the Uttar Pradesh governor has undergone a name change, now known as Jan Bhavan. This development was announced on Wednesday, emphasizing compliance with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines for standardizing the names of governors' residences.

The statement from the office of Governor Anandiben Patel clarified that the residence, previously called Raj Bhavan, will henceforth be referred to as Jan Bhavan for all official and statutory purposes. This reflects an effort to bring uniformity to the nomenclature across the country.

The decision, now in effect, underscores a nationwide initiative to standardize the naming conventions for official residences of governors, as per directives received from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hakan Fidan Joins Trump's Global 'Board of Peace'

Hakan Fidan Joins Trump's Global 'Board of Peace'

 Global
2
VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Earn Top Safety Ratings from Bharat NCAP

VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Earn Top Safety Ratings from Bharat NCAP

 India
3
Tragic Family Murders Uncovered in Kharibans: A Mystery Unfolds

Tragic Family Murders Uncovered in Kharibans: A Mystery Unfolds

 India
4
Sri Lankan Judges Embark on Transformative Capacity Building in Bhopal

Sri Lankan Judges Embark on Transformative Capacity Building in Bhopal

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026