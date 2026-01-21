Raj Bhavan Renamed: Uttar Pradesh Governor's Residence Now 'Jan Bhavan'

The official residence of the Uttar Pradesh governor has undergone a name change, now known as Jan Bhavan. This development was announced on Wednesday, emphasizing compliance with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines for standardizing the names of governors' residences.

The statement from the office of Governor Anandiben Patel clarified that the residence, previously called Raj Bhavan, will henceforth be referred to as Jan Bhavan for all official and statutory purposes. This reflects an effort to bring uniformity to the nomenclature across the country.

The decision, now in effect, underscores a nationwide initiative to standardize the naming conventions for official residences of governors, as per directives received from the central government.

