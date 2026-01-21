European Swoop: Crackdown on Polish Synthetic Drug Network

An international synthetic drugs network run from Poland has been dismantled by European investigators, resulting in the seizure of over 9.3 tonnes of narcotics and the arrest of more than 100 individuals, Polish prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

The operation targeted a criminal network accused of importing chemical precursors from China and India to produce synthetic drugs in over 20 illegal laboratories across the European Union. Poland acted as the logistical hub in this complex supply chain.

Initiated in 2022, the multi-country investigation, assisted by Europol, led to the dismantling of illegal drug labs in Poland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, though the value of the seized drugs remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)