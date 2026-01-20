Left Menu

Major Cannabis Seizure in Dakshina Kannada: Two Arrested

Police arrested two individuals and seized over 106 kg of cannabis in Dakshina Kannada district. The cannabis, found during a vehicle inspection, was packed in plastic covers and valued at Rs 53.03 lakh. The suspects intended to sell the drugs in Kerala and Mangaluru.

In a significant drug bust, police in Dakshina Kannada district have detained two individuals and confiscated more than 106 kilograms of cannabis. The operation unfolded during a vehicle inspection.

Officers, acting on specific intelligence, stopped a car and a goods vehicle, discovering 73 bundles of the contraband, including leaves, flowers, and seeds, discreetly packed in plastic covers. Authorities estimate the market value of the seized cannabis at Rs 53.03 lakh.

The accused, Rafiq P and Abdul Sadiq, both residents of Charmadi village, reportedly admitted under interrogation that the cannabis was destined for illicit sale in Kerala and Mangaluru. Alongside the drugs, police seized the vehicles and mobile phones allegedly used in the transport. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, and a further investigation is ongoing.

