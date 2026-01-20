Left Menu

Russian Court Dismisses Asset Seizure Against U.S. Fund Amid Davos Talks

A Moscow court dismissed prosecutors' motion to seize assets of U.S. fund NCH Capital, as diplomatic talks took place in Davos. NCH owns AgroTerra, a major Russian landholder placed under temporary state management. The court's decision occurred alongside Russian-U.S. discussions on economic relations and Ukraine conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:31 IST
A Moscow court has dismissed a motion by prosecutors seeking to seize the assets of U.S. private equity fund NCH Capital in Russia, as reported by the Interfax news agency. This development unfolded as Russian and U.S. representatives engaged in talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Since the Ukraine war began, Russian authorities have claimed ownership of foreign and Russian assets worth $50 billion. The recent court decision favored NCH Capital, which owns AgroTerra, one of Russia's top landholders. A decree by President Vladimir Putin had placed AgroTerra under temporary state management.

As discussions for peaceful resolutions in Ukraine continue, the Kremlin emphasizes the resumption of economic relations with the U.S. NCH Capital, encouraged by the court's ruling, expressed hope for regaining control over its assets with the potential termination of state management over AgroTerra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

