Massive Seizure: Mumbai Customs Foils Diesel Smuggling Operation

Mumbai Customs officials have made a significant breakthrough by intercepting a cargo vessel, MV Tina 4, mid-sea and seizing over 180 tonnes of smuggled diesel concealed in water tanks. This operation, reported on Tuesday, is a landmark in the fight against fuel smuggling.

The barge's master and the owner's son have been arrested following the raid, which was based on precise intelligence. Customs agents conducted the search on Sunday, uncovering diesel originally intended for local coastal boats and factories, thereby evading customs duties.

The findings suggest a broader smuggling network may be at play, with additional arrests expected. This operation is hailed as one of the largest seizures involving a major barge by Mumbai Customs, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal fuel distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)