Lactalis Recalls Picot Baby Milk Over Safety Concerns
Lactalis has initiated a recall of six batches of its Picot brand baby milk due to the presence of cereulide, a bacterial toxin, in an ingredient. The toxin, which can cause diarrhea and vomiting, also led Nestlé to recall some baby milk formula batches recently.
In a recent development, French dairy giant Lactalis has issued a recall for six batches of its Picot baby milk in France. This decision comes after the detection of cereulide, a bacterial toxin, in one of the ingredients supplied to the company.
Cereulide is known for causing symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, prompting concern over the safety of the affected batches. This incident follows a similar recall by Nestlé earlier this month, highlighting ongoing issues with baby milk formula safety.
The recalls emphasize the need for stringent quality control measures in the dairy industry, as companies work to ensure consumer safety and trust amidst these challenges.
