Lactalis Recalls Picot Baby Milk Over Safety Concerns

In a recent development, French dairy giant Lactalis has issued a recall for six batches of its Picot baby milk in France. This decision comes after the detection of cereulide, a bacterial toxin, in one of the ingredients supplied to the company.

Cereulide is known for causing symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, prompting concern over the safety of the affected batches. This incident follows a similar recall by Nestlé earlier this month, highlighting ongoing issues with baby milk formula safety.

The recalls emphasize the need for stringent quality control measures in the dairy industry, as companies work to ensure consumer safety and trust amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)