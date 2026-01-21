Delhi's Crackdown on Wrong-Side Driving: A Legal Turn

In the capital's rigorous crackdown, Delhi Police registered over 150 First Information Reports (FIRs) in just 17 days against motorists driving on the wrong side. This enforcement marks a pivotal shift from monetary penalties to criminal charges, as major hotspots like South and Southwest Delhi top the violation charts.

Police records reveal that Vasant Kunj, with notable offenses, leads the district tally. Cases span crowded markets and residential sectors, implicating various vehicles including private cars, commercial light motor vehicles, and e-rickshaws, indicating a widespread issue across the city.

Despite initial fines, the alarming rate of violations has prompted authorities to implement criminal proceedings. Officers underscore the severity of the issue, given its correlation with fatal accidents and urban congestion. For Delhi, sustained enforcement remains crucial in combating this pervasive traffic violation.

