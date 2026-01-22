Centre, States Align on Tech-Enabled Water Governance at Western Region Meet

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has intensified its push for coordinated, technology-backed water governance, with the Regional State Water Secretaries Conference for the Western Region focusing on deeper Centre–State partnerships to accelerate sustainable water resource development.

The conference was chaired by Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), and brought together senior officials from the Water Resources Departments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Chandigarh, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Officials from DoWR, RD & GR, New Delhi, along with heads of key departmental organisations, also participated.

Focus on Utilisation, Coordination, and Execution

Setting the context, the Secretary emphasised the effective utilisation of technical services and project execution capabilities of DoWR, RD & GR’s organisations by States and Union Territories. He highlighted the importance of regional consultations as a platform for detailed, solution-oriented deliberations, feeding into a future national-level conference on water resources.

The conference agenda centred on:

Review of works executed by DoWR, RD & GR organisations in participating States/UTs

State and UT presentations on water resource initiatives and challenges

Detailed discussions on State presentations and responses to issues raised

Review of adoption and implementation of departmental advisories

Data-Driven Reviews and State-Level Insights

Officials from participating States and UTs presented updates on ongoing and completed water resource projects, policy interventions, and operational challenges. The Secretary reviewed the overall progress and underscored the need for:

Stronger Centre–State and inter-State coordination

Timely completion of ongoing projects

Reducing execution delays caused by coordination gaps

Ensuring time-bound delivery of priority water infrastructure and river management works

The discussions highlighted that effective coordination—supported by planning tools, technical expertise, and institutional alignment—is critical for meeting growing water demands under climate and demographic pressures.

Towards Integrated, Sustainable Water Strategies

In his concluding remarks, Shri V. L. Kantha Rao described the conference as a key step toward formulating integrated regional strategies for sustainable water resource development. He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to providing end-to-end technical, institutional, and policy support to States and UTs for planning, execution, and long-term management of water resources.

The Western Region meet reinforces the Government’s broader approach of collaborative, data-informed, and region-specific water governance, aimed at improving resilience, efficiency, and sustainability across India’s water sector.