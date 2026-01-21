Left Menu

Germany's Strategic Naval Acquisition: MEKO A-200 Frigates Set to Strengthen Fleet

Germany is acquiring at least three MEKO A-200 class frigates from TKMS, each costing about 1 billion euros. The first delivery is expected by 2029. This follows a budget allocation after delays in F126 frigate procurement. Germany's defense ministry has not commented on the development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Germany

Germany is advancing its naval capabilities with the planned acquisition of at least three MEKO A-200 class frigates, each priced at roughly 1 billion euros. The deal with warship builder TKMS is in the preliminary stages as the German parliament has been informed.

Sources indicate the first of these frigates could be delivered by 2029, with subsequent vessels following in less than a year. This marks a significant pivot following a 7.8 billion euro allocation for an alternative procurement strategy after delays in obtaining F126 frigates.

Reports from industry publication Hartpunkt highlighted these plans, yet the defense ministry has refrained from immediate comment on the purchase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

