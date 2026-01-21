Germany's Strategic Naval Acquisition: MEKO A-200 Frigates Set to Strengthen Fleet

Germany is advancing its naval capabilities with the planned acquisition of at least three MEKO A-200 class frigates, each priced at roughly 1 billion euros. The deal with warship builder TKMS is in the preliminary stages as the German parliament has been informed.

Sources indicate the first of these frigates could be delivered by 2029, with subsequent vessels following in less than a year. This marks a significant pivot following a 7.8 billion euro allocation for an alternative procurement strategy after delays in obtaining F126 frigates.

Reports from industry publication Hartpunkt highlighted these plans, yet the defense ministry has refrained from immediate comment on the purchase.

